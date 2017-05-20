No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett sign...

No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett signs rookie contract with...

Saturday May 20

Moments after the Browns announced No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett signed his rookie contract on Friday, the team tweeted a video clip of the former Texas A&M defensive end sitting in an office as he handled the paperwork.

