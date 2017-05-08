Man Accused of Fleeing Gainesville Po...

Man Accused of Fleeing Gainesville Police In High-Speed Chase Sentenced to 20 Years In Prison

Monday May 8

The man who police say led them on a high-speed chase through southwest Gainesville last summer will spend the next 20 years in state prison. According to court records, Circuit Judge William E. Davis on Friday sentenced William Kyle Rossignol after he entered a plea of no contest on charges of attempted robbery, eluding police, grand theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of an unoccupied structure.

