Lakeview Academy celebrates Class of 2017
Lakeview Academy graduating seniors line up Saturday afternoon in front of First Baptist Church in Gainesville for a class photo before receiving their diplomas. Lakeview Academy held commencement exercises for the graduating Class of 2017 on Saturday at First Baptist Church in Gainesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yogi
|Apr 27
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr '17
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|LeAnne
|22
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC