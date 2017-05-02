Koehler, Latino to headline June bed bug series
Ultimately, the benefit of prevention is to protect their clients, beds, guests/residents, and reputation from the ever-increasing challenge of bed bugs. PMP Hall of Famer Dr. Phil Koehler , an Endowed Professor of urban entomology at the University of Florida, Gainesville, will discuss the latest research findings on bed bugs.
