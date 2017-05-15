K-State associate AD Veatch takes pos...

K-State associate AD Veatch takes position at Florida

Laird Veatch, who has played a key role in the continued growth and development of the Kansas State athletics program in his role as Deputy Athletics Director, has been named Executive Associate Athletics Director for Internal Affairs at the University of Florida, the school announced today. , will be departing his alma mater following a 7.5-year tenure that has included roles as Associate Athletics Director for Capital Support, Senior Associate Athletics Director, Executive Associate Athletics Director and Deputy Athletics Director.

