Is your child stressed? Get them a dog
We tend to associate stress with adult responsibilities, such as work deadlines or raising a family. However, children can feel stressed too, and long-term stress can have negative effects on their health just as it does on that of adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yogi
|Apr 27
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr '17
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|LeAnne
|22
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC