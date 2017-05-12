GRACE Marketplace Opens Community Ser...

GRACE Marketplace Opens Community Service Center For Its Residents

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

If there's one thing this building will do, it will save needed time for people from taking buses around town. The GRACE Marketplace homeless shelter in Gainesville opened a community service center on Thursday for the benefit of its residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yogi Apr 27 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr 22 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr 13 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr '17 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr '17 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr '17 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr '17 LeAnne 22
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Alachua County was issued at May 12 at 3:00AM EDT

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC