Fox moves to dismiss lawsuit by ex-anchor Andrea Tantaros

Fox News Channel has asked a federal court to throw out a lawsuit by former anchor Andrea Tantaros, saying her claims that "sock puppet" Twitter accounts were set up to harass her were false. Fox said in court papers filed Wednesday that a Twitter feed allegedly set up under a false identity is instead operated by a retired man from Gainesville, Florida.

