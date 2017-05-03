Florida House passes medical marijuana implementing bill
A bill to implement Florida's medical marijuana amendment passed the House of Representatives and is heading to the Senate. HB 1397 - approved in a 105-9 vote Tuesday - allows patients who suffer chronic pain related to one of 10 qualifying conditions to receive medical marijuana.
