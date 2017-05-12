Elizabeth A. Baker Makes Big Impressi...

Elizabeth A. Baker Makes Big Impression With Small Piano

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

WUFT Classic Magnum Opus host, Richard Drake, spoke with New Renaissance Artist Elizabeth A. Baker , Eric Segal - Director of Education and Curator of Academic Programs at the Harn Museum of Art, and Jason Steuber - Cofrin Curator of Asian Art at the Harn Museum of Art, to discuss the Harn Museum of Art exhibition, "Show Me the Mini" . The exhibition features miniatures from the Asian collection at the Harn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yogi Apr 27 anonymous 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr 22 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr '17 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr '17 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr '17 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr '17 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr '17 LeAnne 22
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC