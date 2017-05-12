Elizabeth A. Baker Makes Big Impression With Small Piano

WUFT Classic Magnum Opus host, Richard Drake, spoke with New Renaissance Artist Elizabeth A. Baker , Eric Segal - Director of Education and Curator of Academic Programs at the Harn Museum of Art, and Jason Steuber - Cofrin Curator of Asian Art at the Harn Museum of Art, to discuss the Harn Museum of Art exhibition, "Show Me the Mini" . The exhibition features miniatures from the Asian collection at the Harn.

