County Commission Votes To Move Confederate Statue "Old Joe"
The Alachua County Commission voted 4 to 1 Tuesday to donate the statue to the Untied Daughters of the Confederacy after an afternoon filled with protesters voicing their opinions both for and against the statue's move. Protesters first appealed to the county and Gainesville to remove the statue , which the United Daughters of the Conderacy actually had built in 1904, more than two years ago.
