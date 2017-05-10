Biophytis: First Patient-In In The United States And Opening Of 2...
BIOPHYTIS , a biotechnology company specialized in the development of drug candidates to treat ageing diseases , has announced that it has received the approval from the US regulatory authorities for the recruitment of sarcopenia patients in the observational study SARA-OBS on Sarconeos. It has therefore been able to open the two clinical centers and start the recruitment of sarcopenia patients in the United States.
