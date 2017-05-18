Battery complaint dropped against Bro...

Battery complaint dropped against Browns draftee Brantley

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

This is a May 12, 2017, file photo showing Cleveland Browns' Caleb Brantley during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Berea, Ohio. Prosecutors have dismissed a misdemeanor battery complaint made against Browns sixth-round draft pick Caleb Brantley, a defensive tackle from Florida, citing insufficient evidence.

