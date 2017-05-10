Against Me! Plot Headlining North American Fall Tour
Against Me! announced a headlining North American tour during September and October. The 39-date trek launches September 2nd in Winnipeg, Manitoba and concludes October 28th with an appearance at Gainesville, Florida festival the Fest.
