Against Me! Plot Headlining North American Fall Tour

Monday May 8

Against Me! announced a headlining North American tour during September and October. The 39-date trek launches September 2nd in Winnipeg, Manitoba and concludes October 28th with an appearance at Gainesville, Florida festival the Fest.

