Zoo Society awards grants to employees
The N.C. Zoo Society and the Randolph Friends of the Zoo has announced the awarding of nine grants totaling more than $9,700 to zoo and Zoo Society employees. Annually, employees are encouraged to submit requests with innovative ideas for supporting the zoo's conservation and education missions.
