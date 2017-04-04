Will Atkins To Stay On As UF Multicul...

Will Atkins To Stay On As UF Multicultural And Diversity Affairs Director

22 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

University of Florida's Multicultural and Diversity Affairs has selected Will Atkins, the current interim director, as its new executive director, effective immediately. "Out of a robust and competitive applicant and finalist pool, Mr. Atkins has been selected to serve as the Executive Director of MCDA," said Dr. David Parrott, vice president for student affairs said in a statement.

