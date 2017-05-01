Wake Forest offers 2018 4-Star F Darius Days
Wake Forest has offered 6-8 wing forward Darius Days a scholarship, according to his AAU team Twitter feed. Days is ranked as the 67th best prospect in the nation according to 247Sports for the 2018 class.
