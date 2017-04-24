UF Study: Family, Friends Are First Source for Food Safety Info
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Most people who wonder about food safety will ask their family or friends for help, not necessarily experts, according to new University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences research.
