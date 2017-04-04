UF Health Shands Springhill To Expand...

UF Health Shands Springhill To Expand With $36 Million Addition

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

UF Health approved a proposal for a new medical office building at the UF Health Shands Springhill site that would consolidate several medical facilities March 16. The College of Medicine's Practice Plan and the Florida Clinical Practice Association proposed the new building be constructed at Springhill on land owned by UF Health Shands. According to the UF Board of Trustees March 16 meeting minutes and building proposal, the current 108,000 square-foot building was constructed in 2012 and is home to multiple Shands and University of Florida Physicians practices and services, including UF Health adult psychiatry, dermatology, cardiology, surgical specialists, and a Women's Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) 19 hr YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Mon YoYo 2
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Mon YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mar 31 BBC 37
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... Mar '17 Cecil W Lindsey 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC