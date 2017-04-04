UF Health Shands Springhill To Expand With $36 Million Addition

UF Health approved a proposal for a new medical office building at the UF Health Shands Springhill site that would consolidate several medical facilities March 16. The College of Medicine's Practice Plan and the Florida Clinical Practice Association proposed the new building be constructed at Springhill on land owned by UF Health Shands. According to the UF Board of Trustees March 16 meeting minutes and building proposal, the current 108,000 square-foot building was constructed in 2012 and is home to multiple Shands and University of Florida Physicians practices and services, including UF Health adult psychiatry, dermatology, cardiology, surgical specialists, and a Women's Center.

