UF announces more than $300,000 in UF...

UF announces more than $300,000 in UF-City of Gainesville research awards

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: University of Florida News

The University of Florida's Office of the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer has announced it will award more than $300,000 in research awards to seven UF-City of Gainesville research projects. As part of UF's Strategic Development Plan, UF Senior Vice President and COO Charlie Lane in February announced a call for proposals that utilize the UF campus and greater Gainesville community as a living laboratory to address real-world problems in the local community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Florida News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr 22 Pinkus Dinkus Binkus 4
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr 13 Katherine 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr 5 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr 3 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr 3 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC