Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts Prompt 'March For Science' In Gainesville

Marcela Mulholland, a University of Florida sustainability studies and political science student, raises her fist during an anti-Trump march in Gainesville in February. Another Gainesville march, the "March for Science," is scheduled for April 22. A 2018 preliminary budget proposal released by the Trump administration in March proposes cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency's funding by 31 percent, the Department of Agriculture's by 21 percent and the Department of Health and Human Services' by 18 percent.

