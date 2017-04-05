Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts Prompt '...

Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts Prompt 'March For Science' In Gainesville

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Marcela Mulholland, a University of Florida sustainability studies and political science student, raises her fist during an anti-Trump march in Gainesville in February. Another Gainesville march, the "March for Science," is scheduled for April 22. A 2018 preliminary budget proposal released by the Trump administration in March proposes cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency's funding by 31 percent, the Department of Agriculture's by 21 percent and the Department of Health and Human Services' by 18 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Wed eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr 3 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr 3 YoYo 2
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr 3 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... Mar '17 Cecil W Lindsey 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Alachua County was issued at April 07 at 2:47AM EDT

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,111,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC