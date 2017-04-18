'The Fest': Against Me!, Hum, Snapcase, Hot Water Music... [News]

Hum, Snapcase, Iron Reagan, Hot Water Music and more are set for this year's 'The Fest', which will take place in Gainesville, FL on October 27th-29th. Hum, Snapcase, Iron Reagan, Hot Water Music and more are set for this year's 'The Fest', which will take place in Gainesville, FL on October 27th-29th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.