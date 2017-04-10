Shocking moment horse attacks bit by alligator Florida

A seemingly unprovoked horse attacking an alligator near Gainesville, Florida was captured in footage originally shared by Krystal Berry on Wednesday Berry and friends were returning to their cars from the La Chua Trail at Paynes Praire when they first noticed a team of horses grazing A few moments later, the closest horse moved towards the gator and stomped on it as it lay there; the gator bit back at the horse once on camera The moment a seemingly unprovoked horse attacked an alligator near Gainesville, Florida was captured in footage originally shared by Krystal Berry on Wednesday and posted to Storyful . The people caught on camera were shocked to see the attack, expressing their concern for both the gator and the horse.

