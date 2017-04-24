Putting the Front Desk in the Hotel Guest's Pocket | nytimes.com
When Lenette and Charlie Frye arrived recently at the Four Seasons in Orlando, Fla., for a two-night stay, they spotted an iPad loaded with the hotel's app that they could use to order food, call for their car or read about activities in the hotel. "You do it all yourself," said Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr 5
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Smason
|31
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC