Prospect Spotlight: Iverson Clement
Iverson Clement is one of the best players in the northeast as well as running backs in the nation. He is one of the newer Florida commits, but he is a hell of a player.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alligator Army.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yogi
|Apr 27
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr 5
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|LeAnne
|22
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC