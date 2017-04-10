Prehistoric Americans May Have Farmed...

Prehistoric Americans May Have Farmed Macaws in "Feather Factories"

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Scientific American

Scarlet macaws are tropical birds, but their bones have been found in the southwestern United States. Credit: Rusty Clark Flickr To ancient peoples of the American Southwest, a macaw's brilliant feathers weren't just adornments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr 5 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr 3 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr 3 YoYo 2
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr 3 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Mar '17 bangkury 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC