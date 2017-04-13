Officers Promote Literacy In The Comm...

Officers Promote Literacy In The Community

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Tamar Jones is in charge of utility billing for the city of Archer, but he also wears a second hat. Jones takes on extra hours to plan recreational events for the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Thu Katherine 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Wed Jack o latern 3
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr 5 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr 3 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr 3 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC