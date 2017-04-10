Nutrients Are Nice, but Produce Bette...

Nutrients Are Nice, but Produce Better Pass the Taste Test

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Consumers want produce that tickles their taste buds and is easy on the eye, but they think quality fruits and vegetables are a matter of luck, according to University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr 5 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr 3 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr 3 YoYo 2
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr 3 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Mar '17 bangkury 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC