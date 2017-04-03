New Show, Flip My Florida Yard Helps ...

New Show, Flip My Florida Yard Helps Disabled Veteran Enjoy His Outdoor Space

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Osprey Observer

Riverview resident, Brandon Walker, a 25 year old wheelchair-bound veteran and his parents, recently received a backyard landscaping overhaul thanks to Flip My Florida Yard, a new weekly TV series which recently aired its first episode nationally on Fox Sports Sun and locally on WTSP-Channel 10. The yard work, completed in one day, was done in the Park Creek neighborhood and is estimated to be worth $50,000. The work included constructing a lot of outdoor living spaces to give Walker easy access to the backyard, which includes a hot tub and pergola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Mon YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Mon YoYo 2
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Mon YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mar 31 BBC 37
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... Mar '17 Cecil W Lindsey 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC