New Show, Flip My Florida Yard Helps Disabled Veteran Enjoy His Outdoor Space
Riverview resident, Brandon Walker, a 25 year old wheelchair-bound veteran and his parents, recently received a backyard landscaping overhaul thanks to Flip My Florida Yard, a new weekly TV series which recently aired its first episode nationally on Fox Sports Sun and locally on WTSP-Channel 10. The yard work, completed in one day, was done in the Park Creek neighborhood and is estimated to be worth $50,000. The work included constructing a lot of outdoor living spaces to give Walker easy access to the backyard, which includes a hot tub and pergola.
