Murkiness in the Swamp at University of Florida's Legal Department

The battle between Huntley Johnson-arguably best known for his successful defense of UF athletes charged with disciplinary violations-and UF vice president, general counsel and university secretary Jamie Keith culminated last month when Johnson submitted a statement to the school's board of trustees saying that an investigation into Keith's competence and ethics is needed and "respectfully suggest[ing] that she is not the right person to be the general counsel of the University of Florida." The statement included harsh comments, some from as far back as November 2015, made by employees in Keith's office about her performance.

