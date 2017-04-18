More
Pink and gray brain hats dotted the crowds at the March on Science in Washington, becoming one of the symbols of the march's message. "People don't look at both sides of an issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|5 hr
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr 5
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Smason
|31
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC