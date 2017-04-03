Male Jumping Spiders Court Whomever, Whenever; Females Decide Who Lives, Dies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Male jumping spiders will try to mate with any female, but that lack of discretion could cost them their lives, says a University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|8 hr
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Mon
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Smason
|31
|Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump...
|Mar '17
|Cecil W Lindsey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC