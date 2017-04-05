Long continues to shine for UT track and field
Grainger High School graduate and University of Tennessee student Zach Long helped open the new season of Tennessee track with the Rust Buster, Saturday, March 25. In a field of 39 runners, Long ran a personal best time of one minute and 50 seconds in the 800 meters to take first place in the event. Last weekend, Long and the Volunteers participated in the Florida Relays at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
