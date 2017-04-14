Local Artist DVWEZ Combines Visual Ar...

Local Artist DVWEZ Combines Visual Art, Music in Live Performance

WRUF-AM Gainesville

Comfortably perched on a worn, wooden barstool in a rehearsal studio, Delia Albert's scuffed white converse hang languidly beneath her as she runs her fingers tiredly over her freshly-shorn head. Albert, better known by her stage name, DVWEZ , is preparing for her upcoming performance, the Paradise Experience, on April 16. It's late and although she's tired, when she stands up and grabs the microphone, her entire body transforms.

Gainesville, FL

