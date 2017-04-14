Local Artist DVWEZ Combines Visual Art, Music in Live Performance

Comfortably perched on a worn, wooden barstool in a rehearsal studio, Delia Albert's scuffed white converse hang languidly beneath her as she runs her fingers tiredly over her freshly-shorn head. Albert, better known by her stage name, DVWEZ , is preparing for her upcoming performance, the Paradise Experience, on April 16. It's late and although she's tired, when she stands up and grabs the microphone, her entire body transforms.

