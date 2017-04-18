IO Psychology research focuses on leadership, urgency skills

Arlington, Texas doctoral student Bailey Schrock, left, Dr. Matt Prewett from the Psychology Department, center, and Gainesville, Florida doctoral student Rusty Gillain, right, pose for a portrait on April 13 in the College of Medicine. The Industrial/Organizational Psychology program is working with Central Michigan University's College of Medicine to research developing methods to train medical students teamwork and leadership skills in urgent situations.

