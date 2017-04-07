Internet In Alachua County: The Options, Prices And Opinions
Mark Roy, of Gainesville, uses a computer with free internet access at Alachua County Library District Headquarters in downtown Gainesville to look for employment. Internet options across the county are numerous, but spotty service, high prices and limited reach of some have created frustrations among many residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr 5
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Smason
|31
|Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star...
|Mar '17
|bangkury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC