ICYMI: 500 Floridians attend CRC public hearings in Gainesville and Jacksonville

Approximately 500 Floridians attended public hearings held by the Constitution Revision Commission on April 26 in Gainesville at the University of Florida and on April 27 in Jacksonville at Florida State College at Jacksonville as part of its, "Floridians Speak, We Listen" statewide tour. At UF, more than 100 individual Floridians requested to speak before the CRC and approximately 200 attended the hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.