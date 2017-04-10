Horse Vs Alligator- You'll Never Gues...

Horse Vs Alligator- You'll Never Guess Which One SHOCKED Onlookers Were Rooting For [VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

This is the instant a ostensibly motiveless horse tried to stomp out an alligator near Gainesville, Florida. Luckily someone with nothing better to do caught the footage, and I'll tell you what.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic 7 hr Katherine 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua 17 hr Jack o latern 3
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr 5 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr 3 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr 3 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC