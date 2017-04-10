Healthcare, Gender-Neutral Bathrooms, Russia Among Topics Addressed At Yoho's 4th Town Hall
Rep. Ted Yoho and Gainesville Indivisible, the local chapter of the national group, once again teamed up to host a town hall Monday evening. The often contentious, rowdy crowd reacted to many of Yoho's controversial views on the topics addressed at the town hall including healthcare, gender-neutral bathrooms, Planned Parenthood, medical marijuana, climate change, tax reform and Russian interference in the 2016 election.
