GPD: Three Of Five Suspects In Custody After Attempted Murder Of Child, Death Of Her Father

Jacoby Sheffield, left, and Daryl Wilkerson were arrested by the Gainesville Police Department on Tuesday on charges of fatally shooting a 35-year-old man and the attempted murder of his young daughter. The Gainesville Police Department on Tuesday announced that three suspects in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man - and the attempted murder of his young daughter - have been arrested.

