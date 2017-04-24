Germany raises 2017 growth forecast to 1.5 percent
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. The German government is raising slightly its growth forecast this year for the country's economy, Europe's biggest, to 1.5 percent.
