Gainesville Police Arrest Miami Man Wanted By Secret Service
Gainesville police arrested a man on Tuesday wanted by the United States Secret Service and another man for their possession of almost 50 fraudulent credit cards and several pieces of gas-pump-skimming equipment. Edrey Acosta, 27, and, 39, both from Miami, were speeding on Interstate 75 when a Gainesville Police Department officer pulled the men over, according to a news release from the department.
