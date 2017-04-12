Gainesville Police Arrest Miami Man W...

Gainesville Police Arrest Miami Man Wanted By Secret Service

21 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Gainesville police arrested a man on Tuesday wanted by the United States Secret Service and another man for their possession of almost 50 fraudulent credit cards and several pieces of gas-pump-skimming equipment. Edrey Acosta, 27, and, 39, both from Miami, were speeding on Interstate 75 when a Gainesville Police Department officer pulled the men over, according to a news release from the department.

