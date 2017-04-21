Gainesville Miniature Horses Comfort Patients
To many, magic is something reserved for fairy tales and children's movies. For surgical rehab patient Gaye Roberson Jackson, however, magic is something much more tangible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|12 hr
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr 5
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Smason
|31
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC