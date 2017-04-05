Gainesville Homeless Center To Provide Shelter During Tonight's Bad Weather
A group of tents earlier today at the Dignity Village homeless camp in Gainesville. In preparation for tonight's storm, residents have the choice of staying in their tents or relocating to GRACE Marketplace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|15 hr
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Mon
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Smason
|31
|Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star...
|Mar '17
|bangkury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC