Former Gainesville Mayor To Be Fined ...

Former Gainesville Mayor To Be Fined For McAdams Involvement

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Former Gainesville mayor Edward Braddy will be fined for his involvement with Jeffrey McAdams , the former Gainesville Police Officer convicted of stealing union funds. State of Florida Commission on Ethics members approved a joint stipulation reprimanding the former mayor Friday morning, following the completion of a two-year investigation of his relationship with convicted former Gainesville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #67 President, McAdams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Apr 13 Katherine 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Apr 12 Jack o latern 3
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr 5 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr 3 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr 3 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC