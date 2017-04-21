Former Gainesville Mayor To Be Fined For McAdams Involvement

Former Gainesville mayor Edward Braddy will be fined for his involvement with Jeffrey McAdams , the former Gainesville Police Officer convicted of stealing union funds. State of Florida Commission on Ethics members approved a joint stipulation reprimanding the former mayor Friday morning, following the completion of a two-year investigation of his relationship with convicted former Gainesville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #67 President, McAdams.

