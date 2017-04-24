Florida Hosptial Saves $5 Million by Integrating BAS Technology
After taking steps to optimize the integration of its building automation system with other engineered systems, the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville, saved $5 million over a five-year period and continues to reap the financial benefits of actions taken at its campus. Along with ongoing savings from the optimization, the health system also improved operational and facility staff efficiency by reducing building system alarms by 80%and work orders up to 60% through tighter system controls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buildings.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yogi
|Thu
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr 5
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC