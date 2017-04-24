Florida Hosptial Saves $5 Million by ...

Florida Hosptial Saves $5 Million by Integrating BAS Technology

Read more: Buildings

After taking steps to optimize the integration of its building automation system with other engineered systems, the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital, Gainesville, saved $5 million over a five-year period and continues to reap the financial benefits of actions taken at its campus. Along with ongoing savings from the optimization, the health system also improved operational and facility staff efficiency by reducing building system alarms by 80%and work orders up to 60% through tighter system controls.

Gainesville, FL

