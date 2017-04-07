Florida Gators Football Player Daniel...

Florida Gators Football Player Daniel McMillian Arrested For Sexual Assault & Kidnapping

Friday Apr 7

Ex-Florida Gators player Daniel McMillian was arrested for sexual assault and kidnapping Thursday night in Gainesville, FL ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to a police report, McMillian -- who was a LB on the team for 4 years -- invited a woman over to his apartment around 3:40 PM.

