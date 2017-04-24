Florida DT draft prospect Caleb Brantley facing misdemeanor battery charge
Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley rests after running through a drill during Florida's NFL Pro Day in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley was expecting to be one of the top defensive tackle selections in next week's NFL Draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr 5
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Smason
|31
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC