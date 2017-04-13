Florida Could Call On Other States To...

Florida Could Call On Other States To Help Combat Wildfires

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Florida's wildfire season opened far earlier this year than in 2016, and Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency. On Wednesday, there were 26 active wildfires, including five in the North Central Florida region containing Gainesville and Ocala, according to the FL BurnTools app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic 13 hr Katherine 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua 23 hr Jack o latern 3
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr 5 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr 3 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr 3 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,085 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC