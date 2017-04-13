Florida Could Call On Other States To Help Combat Wildfires
Florida's wildfire season opened far earlier this year than in 2016, and Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency. On Wednesday, there were 26 active wildfires, including five in the North Central Florida region containing Gainesville and Ocala, according to the FL BurnTools app.
