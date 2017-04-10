Florida Center T.J. McCoy Struck by A...

Florida Center T.J. McCoy Struck by Alleged Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: BleacherReport

According to Thomas Goldkamp of 247Sports, Gainesville, Florida, police said McCoy and his girlfriend were riding a scooter when they were hit. McCoy's girlfriend was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic Thu Katherine 1
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Wed Jack o latern 3
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Apr 5 eeeeek 38
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Apr 3 YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Apr 3 YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC